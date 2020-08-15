Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Jumping fish kills Darwin man

by Alex Turner-Cohen
15th Aug 2020 3:21 PM

A jumping fish has struck and killed a middle-aged man off the coast of Darwin in a freak accident.

Northern Territory Police revealed they had responded to a call for help from a vessel in Darwin Harbour on Friday.

A 56-year-old man had been fishing with family and friends when he was struck in the chest by a large fish that launched itself into the boat.

A file photo of a Barramundi jumping in the Northern Territory. In a scene like this, a man was killed from the shock of the impact when a jumping fish hit his chest. Picture: NT Tourism/Shaana McNaught
A file photo of a Barramundi jumping in the Northern Territory. In a scene like this, a man was killed from the shock of the impact when a jumping fish hit his chest. Picture: NT Tourism/Shaana McNaught

The shock of the blow as the fish struck appears to have rendered the man unresponsive and his friends and family in the boat soon alerted authorities.

The group made their way to Cullen Bay where they were met by police and paramedics who administered CPR.

The man was unable to be revived.

Police have labelled the death a "freak incident".

Originally published as Jumping fish kills Darwin man

More Stories

fishing jumping fish man killed offbeat

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man to face trial over supply of ice

        Premium Content Man to face trial over supply of ice

        News THE allegation is he supplied 230.2 grams of methamphetamine at Eureka in 2018.

        Forty years on, school maths comp makes its mark

        Premium Content Forty years on, school maths comp makes its mark

        News Primary school students from seven schools in Lismore will join their NSW...

        Make no bones about it, new burial plots are inexpensive

        Premium Content Make no bones about it, new burial plots are inexpensive

        News THE council has expanded its cemetery with 48 new burial plots and 144 new spaces...

        Woman ‘haunted’ by horrific crash that killed her husband

        Premium Content Woman ‘haunted’ by horrific crash that killed her husband

        News Kirsty Stephenson urges help for Westpac Rescue Helicopter