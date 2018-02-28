Menu
Just one of the innovative ways residents of the Northern Rivers chose to get to work when they ditched their cars for Car Free Feb.
News

Jumping aboard Car Free Feb month

28th Feb 2018 4:00 AM

THIS month is Car Free February and yesterday you were asked to ditch your car to get to work.

An initiative of Social Futures, everyone was encouraged to catch a bus, ride a bike, walk or carpool with a colleague or friend.

Social Futures' transport development officer Alex Lewers said the campaign aimed to make people aware there were public transport options available.

"This month has been a success,” he said. "Feedback so far has been positive and there has been a lot of support from people wanting to know how they can access buses.”

Bus companies Northern Rivers Buslines, Blanch's Bus Company, Busways, Brunswick Valley Coaches, Casino Bus Services and Busways Grafton offered free bus services to help the cause.

Social Futures are also running a competition for those who participated in Car Free February.

Prizes include; $500 Flight Centre voucher, 12-month premium Spotify vouchers, and weekly bus tickets.

To enter the competition, simply post a selfie going 'car free' at www.goingplaces.org.au/

carfreefeb/ with the hashtag #carfreefeb by midnight tonight.

Lismore Northern Star
