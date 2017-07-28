Jump on a shuttle for a great day out

SKY'S THE LIMIT: Rotorwing Helicopter Services is one of many local and interstate businesses that will be featured at the Lismore Aviation Expo. Rotorwing will have static displays as well as offering joy flights.

THE Lismore Aviation Expo runs from 9am to 4pm this Saturday at the Lismore Aviation Centre, Three Chain Rd, South Lismore.

Entry is $5 with free entry for children younger than 16 and all proceeds go to the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter.

Due to limited parking on site, two free shuttle buses will run continuously, going between the Lismore Transit Centre and expo, and Lismore Lake via the Lismore Airport Passenger Terminal to the expo site.

The shuttles will operate from 9am and pick-up points will have a clearly marked 'Bus Stop'.

Designated disabled parking will be available on site at the Lismore Aviation Centre.

For information, go to www.visitlismore.com.au or phone 1300878387.

Here are just a few expo highlights: