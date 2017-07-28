Jump on a shuttle for a great day out

THE Lismore Aviation Expo runs from 9am to 4pm this Saturday at the Lismore Aviation Centre, Three Chain Rd, South Lismore.
Entry is $5 with free entry for children younger than 16 and all proceeds go to the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter.
Due to limited parking on site, two free shuttle buses will run continuously, going between the Lismore Transit Centre and expo, and Lismore Lake via the Lismore Airport Passenger Terminal to the expo site.
The shuttles will operate from 9am and pick-up points will have a clearly marked 'Bus Stop'.
Designated disabled parking will be available on site at the Lismore Aviation Centre.
For information, go to www.visitlismore.com.au or phone 1300878387.
Here are just a few expo highlights:
- Major sponsor Fast Aviation will launch its all-weather, 24-hour air charter operation that will operate from Lismore - the only service of its kind in the Northern Rivers.
- Spectacular live aerobatics displays from Paul Bennet Airshows - the largest aerial entertainment business in Australia.
- Five-person synchronised skydive from a Bell UH-1 'Huey' helicopter by Lismore business Rotorwing Helicopter Services. Rotorwing is the first company in Australia to be approved for skydive operations from a Huey helicopter.
- Northern Rivers Aero Club will be offering a Pathway to Wings Assisted Scholarship. If you're of high school age and want to learn how to fly, chat to the aero club about career and scholarship opportunities.
- Joy flights from a range of operators. There are helicopter flights and light plane joy flights and adventure flights in Warbird aircraft and the Huey helicopter. Prices start from $50 per person.
- Discover what the inside of a REX SAAB 340 aircraft looks like. Staff will be on hand to show visitors around and give them a sense of what life is like through the eyes of a commercial aircraft pilot.