Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jumbo Prince completes his track gallop for jockey Todd Banks at yesterday morning's Breakfast With The Stars at Clifford Park.
Jumbo Prince completes his track gallop for jockey Todd Banks at yesterday morning's Breakfast With The Stars at Clifford Park. GLEN McCULLOUGH
Horses

Jumbo primed for Weetwood title defence

by Glen McCullough
4th Apr 2018 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THIS Saturday's Audi Centre Weetwood Handicap is shaping as one of the most open feature races seen at Clifford Park in recent years.

But trainer Michael Nolan is hoping there is no need to look any further than last year's result to find the 2018 winner.

Nolan will shoot for his fourth Weetwood victory this week when he lines up with last year's dead-heat winner Jumbo Prince.

The six-year-old shared victory last year with Col 'N' Lil to present Nolan with his third Weetwood success following the efforts of Miss Imagica in 2012 and 2013.

Twenty-two hopefuls have been nominated for Saturday's feature leaving a number of well-fancied entries as borderline candidates for the final 14-horse field.

Horses in danger of missing a Weetwood start include Toowoomba trio Mr Marbellouz, Our Beebee and Publishing Power

But while speculation over the field make-up swirled at yesterday's Breakfast With The Stars promotion at Clifford Park, Jumbo Prince continued on his trouble-free Weetwood path.

"He's not normally a flash track-worker and that's probably some of the best work I've seen from him,” Nolan said after Jumbo Prince's solo gallop for jockey Todd Banks.

Jumbo Prince resumed racing with a sixth placing at Doomben on March 3 with his five-week break between races a part of Nolan's long-range Weetwood strategy.

"It was always our plan to give him one run going into this year's race and so far we couldn't be happier with the way things have gone,” Nolan said.

"We gave him a week off after that first run out at Bahram on the aqua-walker and he's done well since.

"He'll be ridden by Sean Cormack and I'm just hoping he can draw a good alley now.”

Toowoomba Chronicle
ROAD RAGE: 'You'd be better off driving through the paddock'

ROAD RAGE: 'You'd be better off driving through the paddock'

Council News RESIDENTS no longer feel safe driving on this long stretch of road, and there are fears there will be a serious crash because of the "scary" potholes.

  • 4th Apr 2018 5:00 AM
'People were telling her how ugly she was'

'People were telling her how ugly she was'

Health Parents' shock over cyber bullying of 11-year-old daughter

  • 4th Apr 2018 5:00 AM
Best mate remembers 'all-round loveable bloke'

Best mate remembers 'all-round loveable bloke'

News Kelvin's smile to be sorely missed

  • 4th Apr 2018 5:00 AM
Construction of new high school gives jobs to students

Construction of new high school gives jobs to students

News Work on the new Ballina school is "ahead of schedule”

  • 4th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

Local Partners