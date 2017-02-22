Julie trumpets her career in music

MAKE SOME NOISE: Julie Payne played trumpet in the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra for 27 years and is retiring. She grew up in Casino.

IN 1967 Casino's bandmaster Mr Woolley made a prediction about a young trumpet player.

"One of the youngsters who shows the most promise is 11-year-old Julie Shipley, the only girl in the group,” a local press cutting read. "She has the potential to become a first-class instrumentalist.”

When Julie Payne (nee Shipley) was given a mouldy cornet to clean up and learn to play at Casino's Band Hall, she had no idea of the heights she would reach.

While visiting her father in Casino Julie, who now lives in country Victoria, said she recently retired after 27 years in the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra.

She was the first female trumpet player in the orchestra.

She recalled her early days learning to play the trumpet when she was told to "make a noise” with the instrument and how she marched in the Anzac Day parade in a new dress her mother had made.

"It was pitch black as we marched to the cenotaph. I trotted along and was so proud,” she said.

As a Casino High student, she travelled to Brisbane for music lessons and later went to Sydney University and studied a degree in music.

"It was the hardest thing I've ever done,” she said.

She was the first female to study trumpet at Sydney University, but she didn't see herself as a trailblazer for women who wanted to play trumpet.

In her retirement, she plans to garden and paint and give her "leather lips” a well-earned rest.