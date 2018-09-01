Julie Bishop announces next move

FORMER foreign minister Julie Bishop has today announced she plans to recontest her seat at the next election.

Ms Bishop said she made the decision after receiving "overwhelming support" from her electorate.

"I think their interests come first," Ms Bishop said at an event in Perth today, the ABC reports.

"It's very much a personal decision for me, but I believe the country needs stability and continuity at present."

She will run again in her safe WA seat of Curtin at the next federal election.

The announcement comes after she spoke out about her decision to quit as foreign Minister.

She revealed her surprise that no WA federal MPs voted for her in last week's leadership vote, and says she was caught up in an "unbelievable conflict" within the Liberal Party. T

he former deputy Liberal leader also said she believes there's a Queensland influence on the federal party.

Ms Bishop did not deny being told she wasn't wanted in Scott Morrison's new cabinet, Post Newspapers in Perth reported.

"I just felt it was best I not be part of that cabinet," Ms Bishop told the newspaper.

The 62-year-old didn't say whether her position was offered to someone else in exchange for a vote.

"I'm sure someone else could say," she said, adding that she "got caught up in" an "unbelievable conflict between the left and the right of my party."

Ms Bishop expressed surprise none of the other 11 federal MPs from WA voted for her in the August 24 leadership vote.

"It surprised me," she said "I always believed West Australians had a responsibility to look out for the interests of this state. There certainly is a Queensland influence, no question."

Ms Bishop said she believed she had the policy depth and experience for the top job, and the ability to put together a good team.

But she was also comfortable with the decisions she had taken, and will now concentrate on her campaign for Curtin at next year's election.

Ms Bishop launched a failed bid to replace Malcolm Turnbull as prime minister on August 24 but was knocked out in the first round of voting for the Liberal leadership.

Scott Morrison beat Peter Dutton in the final showdown to become prime minister.

Ms Bishop quit as foreign minister two days later after five years in the job and more than a decade as the Liberals' deputy leader.