Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Julian Assange impersonates John Farnham
News

Assange ill, ‘life at risk’

by Staff writers
8th Sep 2018 7:16 AM

WIKILEAKS publisher Julian Assange is in extremely poor health and unless he is released from the Ecuadorean embassy in London, his condition may deteriorate to the point where his life is in jeopardy.

The Australian lawyer Greg Barns, who is a member of Assange's legal team and also an adviser to WikiLeaks, told  iTWire that Assange had not been able to access medical treatment for six years.

 

Julian Assange has been detained in the Embassy of Ecuador for six years and is now seriously ill, according to reports. Picture: Supplied
Julian Assange has been detained in the Embassy of Ecuador for six years and is now seriously ill, according to reports. Picture: Supplied

This was because the UK Government won't let him leave the Ecuadorean Embassy to see a doctor, according to Mr Barns - in case he is arrested.

"This is a cruel and inhumane stance from a government professing to be a liberal democracy," Barns said.

According to reports, Assange is still mentally alert and able to function physically, despite enduring six years of detention and without regular exposure to sunlight or fresh air.

iTWire also reported that the Australian journalists' union, the Media, Entertainment and Arts Alliance, has not commented on Assange's plight.

Related Items

julian assange wikileaks

Top Stories

    TOP 70: Northern Rivers' Most Influential #1-10

    premium_icon TOP 70: Northern Rivers' Most Influential #1-10

    News REVEALED: We announce the top 10 most influential people in our region. What do you think?

    Prison escapees may be headed to Casino, police

    Prison escapees may be headed to Casino, police

    Crime Two men escaped from a minimum security correctional facility

    Trio braved raging floodwaters as men clung to power pole

    premium_icon Trio braved raging floodwaters as men clung to power pole

    News SES volunteers honoured with bravery citations

    New coffee tastes like Toblerone ... here's where to get it

    premium_icon New coffee tastes like Toblerone ... here's where to get it

    Food & Entertainment New coffee blend has been years in the making

    Local Partners