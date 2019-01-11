Julia Stone promises new music for Bluesfest 2019

MUSICIAN Julia Stone is currently working on a new solo album to be released this year and she will offer a taste of her new songs at Bluesfest 2019 this Easter.

The folk and indie pop artist said playing festivals solo on with her brother are always about the audience having fun.

"I'm working on a lot of new songs at the moment and I will probably play some of the new song, but also some of the songs from my previous records," she said.

"I've got a band that I've put together that's amazing, and I've got these two beautiful back up singers who are incredible singles, so I want to have, not a big band feel, but an element of that, because I grew up playing trumpet so a lot of influences through my teenage years were playing Big Band music."

"We're also going to do a trumpet / horn section sound to some of the songs.

"It should be fun, in keeping with celebrating Bluesfest 30 years," she added.

Julia Stone performs at Woodford Folk Festival 2012. Seanna Cronin

The new material is expected to be part of a new album, she said.

Stone left for New York on Christmas Eve and she will be finishing the new record in the USA.

"I hope to put it out before the end of 2019," she explained.

Julia Stone said the new solo material may depart from the Angus and Julia Stone-style of music we've been hearing lately.

"I think particularly now, where we are at in our song-writing process, when we make a record now Angus and I, it's very collaborative because of the way we write and work, he has some aesthetic preference and I have some too, and their combination make that sort of sound, and when we are free to do our own thing we lean in different directions and that becomes clear even more so now," she said.

Stone is also part of the first ever cinematic project: a movie adaptation of Tim Winton's 2001 book Dirt Music.

The film tells the story of a woman stranded in a relationship with a man she doesn't love, in a small fishing village on the coast of Australia.

The film stars Kelly Macdonald, Garrett Hedlund and David Wenham, with Stone playing musician Sal.

The musician said she was very happy to have auditioned for the film.

"I was asked to audition for this Australian film, because they needed someone who could sing, so I got the role in Dirt Music, so for the last two months I have been backward and forward between Western Australia and Melbourne doing this film," she said.

Stone said shooting of the movie ended in December and it's expected to be released later this year.

"I got to produce and create a lot of music for the film, which is been incredibly satisfying," she said.

"That was fun and if you are interested in the music that has been created by my brother and myself, or just me, in the past, it will be an interesting thing to check out."