Juggling and silly antics coming to comedy festival

PHYSICAL COMEDY: The irrepressible Joel Salom is an outstanding all-round comic, whether as a skillfully inept acrobat or artfully off-color juggler.

PHYSICAL COMEDY: The irrepressible Joel Salom is an outstanding all-round comic, whether as a skillfully inept acrobat or artfully off-color juggler.

YOU may not have heard of Joel Salom, but he just might become your new favourite comedian when he comes to the Byron Comedy Festival.

"I'm presenting a comedy show for kids,” Joel said.

"I'm excited, it's going to be the first time my new dog, Allen has been on stage.

He's been a couple of years in development and he's ready to meet the world.

I will also have Erik the robot dog and my world-travelled circus comedy acts thrown into the mix too.”

Boasting more than just a microphone and a punchline, Joel combines a rigorous physical routine on stage with scathing satirical stand-up.

"I have trouble describing my comedy,” Joel said.

"Maybe something like 'super fun, not easily done and good times for everyone'.

"It's often easier to have other people explain what I do.”

The San Francisco Chronicle in the US has described his act as 'irrepressible' and Joel as 'an outstanding all-round comic'.

"Most of my act ideas come while performing on stage, but I have been writing material for this show while I've been touring with Kitty Flanagan,” Joel said.

"I've been her support act for the last couple of years and for last few months, I've been writing material while she's on stage.

"I'm feeling very inspired at the moment.”

Salom's act has taken him around the world, but he originally hails from south west WA, and now calls the Northern Rivers home, and has done for 16 years.

"I came here to learn flying trapeze and to get out of the rat race,” he said.

All of Salom's antics will be on show at the Byron Comedy Festival on May 18 from 3pm.

The Byron Comedy Festival will be held at the Byron Bay Surf Club from May 17 to 19.