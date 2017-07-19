Juggernaut Rams overcome young Cobras

Despite a Herculean performance, striker Aaron Walker of the Byron Bay's Northern Hotel Rams couldn't break the Casino defence.

THE juggernaut of Byron Bay's Northern Hotel Rams continue to dominate the Football Far North Coast championships with both reserve grade and premier league teams scoring emphatic victories over battlers Casino Cobras on Saturday.

The Rams Reserves once again ran rampant over the young Casino side, with only the bumpy pitch keeping the Byron players from racking up double figures.

Striker Will Ennis added five goals to his season tally and Herick Schuenemann, James Tomlinson, Hari Scott and Adam Nochomovitz bagged one apiece to take the final score to 9-0.

The reserves now top the table with an impressive tally of 78 goals with only four goals against them.

Despite the absence of some key players, the premier league Rams were equally convincing, applying their trademark 'massive attack' from the opening whistle.

The Cobras fought back with some valiant counters, but were no match for the polished Rams outfit.

Sam Owens put the Rams on the scoreboard just 10 minutes in with a cracking strike.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Eight minutes later, Alex Kempnich crossed to Aaron Walker who deftly laid off to Sam Shepherd for a blistering finish and goal number two.

Then five minutes into the second half and, after some slick combination work from the Rams, Shepherd battled his way across the Casino back-line and drove home the Rams third goal.

Not satisfied with the score, the Rams kept up the pressure and with plenty of pace and one-touch play, had the Cobras reeling.

Then a well-placed corner set, a goal-mouth skirmish and a powerful strike from Tomlinson made it 4-0.

Moments later, an Owens cross was played on to Shepherd by Walker.

The Casino keeper got a hand to Shepherd's light touch shot only to have the deflection tapped in by Hari Scott. 5-0.

Shepherd completed his hat-trick shortly before full-time to round out the final score to 6-0.

Despite herculean efforts, Rams striker Walker had one-of-those-games and despite some determined footwork was unable to find the net.

Due to Byron's staff shortage, several players pulled double shifts, including Scott and Tomlinson who managed to score in both games.

The Rams now get a break over Splendour weekend to recover and will take to the pitch next at the Rec Grounds on July 29 against Lismore's Italo Stars.