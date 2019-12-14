Judo athletes recognised for their progress

JUDO AWARDS: The Lismore PCYC Judo Club gave a demonstration of their skills at the recent awards presentation for 2019.

SEVERAL hardworking and talented athletes were recognised by the PCYC Lismore Judo Club on Tuesday evening.

Sensei Hiro Nakazaki said the judoka were presented with the Judo Awards for 2019.

He said he was thrilled with their progress and delighted that everyone at the club had worked so well together,

“Congratulations everybody,” he said.

PCYC manager Greg Ironfield said he is very excited the judo club has proved so successful.

“The presentation evening was well attended and it was great to see all the athletes recognised,” he said.

More information at 6621 6276.

PCYC Judo Awards

Most Improved Award: Decklan Hicks

Most Outstanding Award: Kenta Nakazaki

Sensei Award: Lilly Standborough

Special Thanks Award to: Nathan Standborough and Levi Voltz.