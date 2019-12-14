Judo athletes recognised for their progress
SEVERAL hardworking and talented athletes were recognised by the PCYC Lismore Judo Club on Tuesday evening.
Sensei Hiro Nakazaki said the judoka were presented with the Judo Awards for 2019.
He said he was thrilled with their progress and delighted that everyone at the club had worked so well together,
“Congratulations everybody,” he said.
PCYC manager Greg Ironfield said he is very excited the judo club has proved so successful.
“The presentation evening was well attended and it was great to see all the athletes recognised,” he said.
More information at 6621 6276.
PCYC Judo Awards
Most Improved Award: Decklan Hicks
Most Outstanding Award: Kenta Nakazaki
Sensei Award: Lilly Standborough
Special Thanks Award to: Nathan Standborough and Levi Voltz.