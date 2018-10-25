Menu
Crime

Serial killer Kathleen Folbigg waited 15 years for this day

by Sam McBeath
25th Oct 2018 6:19 AM
A JUDICIAL inquiry into the conviction of Australia's worst female serial killer will begin on Thursday.

Kathleen Folbigg, 51, was jailed for 30 years in 2003 for the murder of her infant children Patrick, Sarah and Laura, and the manslaughter of her first child Caleb.

Folbigg has spent the past 15 years in Cessnock jail while her Newcastle-based legal team campaigned for her conviction to be re-examined.

Kathleen Folbigg outside court after having bail refused in 2001.
Kathleen Folbigg arriving at the NSW Supreme Court in 2003.
NSW Attorney-General Mark Speakman said the team's petition raised a "doubt or question" over evidence to her trial on three or more infant deaths in the same family being attributed to natural causes.

Folbigg’s children Caleb, Laura, Patrick and Sarah.
Mr Speakman said he had spoken to the convicted killers' husband, Craig Folbigg - who gave evidence at her trial - to explain the "immensely difficult decision," adding that support was being offered to family members throughout the forthcoming inquiry.

"I am sorry for the renewed distress and pain he and his family will endure because of the inquiry," he said.

Folbigg was reportedly "delighted" when told of Mr Speakman's decision in August, saying that her opportunity to be heard would make her last 15 years in prison "worth it."

