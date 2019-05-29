Name glitch delays crash driver’s day in court by 22 years

WHAT'S in a name? In the case of Rui Filipe Carneiro de Carvalho Alves it was too many letters for the NSW Police computer to handle.

As a result, it took two decades for the man charged at age 18 over a deadly car crash in central west NSW to finally be forced to front a court.

But on Tuesday the law finally caught up with Alves whose car ploughed into a learner driver's truck, killing his passenger and friend Matthew Pendle in 1997 in Canowindra.

"For 22 years I've called police officers, investigators and detectives asking if there was any news or progress," Mr Pendle's mother Edna Read told Alves' sentence hearing at Sydney's Downing Centre Local Court.

"We have struggled each and every day for the past 22 years with no closure."

Rui Filip Alves at Downing Centre court where he is facing charges relating to a fatal car crash in the late 1990s. Picture: Toby Zerna

After he was originally charged with negligent driving causing death Alves was excused from attending Cowra Local Court in March 1997 if legally represented and was then never notified that arrest warrants had later been issued.

Police claimed the dual Portuguese Australian national's full name was too long to search for in their system at the time, meaning officers couldn't find him.

As the years passed Alves married, fathered two children and made a home in Adelaide until police reviewed the investigation last year.

The now 40-year-old was arrested in front of his children in October and extradited from South Australia to Sydney.

In March, appearing as Rui Filip Alves (as he now spells his name), he pleaded guilty and was handed a three-year community corrections order, a $2000 fine and a 12-month licence disqualification.

Magistrate Erin Kennedy slammed the "terrible delay" in getting justice for the family and noted the "unusual" reasoning police used to justify not tracking Alves down.

Alves wasn't contacted despite making full admissions to police immediately after the smash, giving them his home address and telling them he intended to plead guilty, the court heard.

However Ms Kennedy said Alves was also "sticking his head in the sand" by not ever following it up himself with a devastating impact on Ms Read.

"The loss gets greater everyday - that's the loss of a child," the magistrate said.

After flying up from Melbourne, Ms Read cried in court as her victim impact statement was read out by a Salvation Army volunteer, while Alves also broke down in tears.

The pair embraced in court after Alves was sentenced.

"I will never see him grow old, get married, have children, fulfil his dreams - the things my kind, caring and much-loved son would have achieved by now," Ms Read said.

"His future is gone, so is mine."

Matthew Pendle’s mother Edna Read (centre) broke down in court as her victim impact statement was read. Picture: Toby Zerna

Mr Pendle, Alves and two other friends were driving from Adelaide to Brisbane on January 16, 1997, when the accident happened.

"He was so excited to start his new life in Brisbane," Ms Read said.

"But he never made it."

Agreed facts show Alves was behind the wheel of a Holden Commodore sedan travelling down Tilga Street in Canowindra around 1.50pm when his car collided with an Isuzu Pantech truck driven by a P-plater.

Both vehicles had only been travelling around 40 kilometres per hour but the bull bar of the truck crashed into the passenger side of Mr Alves' car, killing 21-year-old Mr Pendle on impact.

"My eldest child was taken from me, my children had lost their big brother," Ms Read said.

"I am overcome with sadness at the loss of things that might have been for Matthew. I feel sick when I think about it … my heart aches."

Alves didn't see two 'give way' signs and misunderstood a third before the collision, the court heard.

The remorseful defendant, who has had no traffic offences since the crash, had apologised to Mr Pendle's family and taken full responsibility in a letter to the magistrate, his lawyer said.

"It was a catastrophic mistake by a young man with tragic consequences," David Edwardson QC said.