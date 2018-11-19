Weekend festival still waiting on court decision to go ahead

ORGANISERS of a three-day festival set to begin on Friday still don't know if they'll be allowed to operate.

Rabbits Eat Lettuce Pty Ltd has been challenging a NSW Police Force decision to withdraw support from the festival before the NSW Land and Environment Court in Sydney.

The matter was subject to a hearing last Friday, which continued before the court today.

Justice Tim Moore has reserved his decision until tomorrow morning.

He's expected to hand down his ruling on the matter at 9am and publish his reasons to the parties at 2pm.

Rabbits Eat Lettuce Pty Ltd director Erik Lamir-Pike last week released a statement saying organisers of Bohemian Beatfreaks, set to be held on a private property at Kippenduff, west of Casino, were hopeful the event would go ahead.

This came after a statement from NSW Police citing a list of safety concerns about the festival's site.

The event is scheduled to run from Friday to Sunday.

Rabbits Eat Lettuce Pty Ltd has been approached for comment.