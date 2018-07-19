Lads hit a lucky streak in court

Two men’s streak onto the SCG pitch during the Big Bash League match between the Sydney Sixers and the Sydney Thunder on January 14. Picture: Getty Images

TWO streakers who bolted across Sydney Cricket Ground naked - to the cheers of 40,000 fans - have cleared their names after a judge overturned their convictions for wilful and ­obscene expo­sure, saying the Aussie larrikin pastime was "indecent" but not ­"obscene".

Cousins Chad Martin Sharp, 28, of Pitt Town, and Josh Hudson, 25, of the Central Coast, evaded 20 security guards while sprinting across the ground wearing only their shoes before they were tackled at a Big Bash match in January, 2017.

Sharp even made a daring dash to the crease to remove a stump.

Before their nudie run the pair had tried to crowdsource funding online to cover the streaking fine they knew they would cop. After being promised $800 they leapt the fence.

A local court magistrate didn't see the funny side and in November last year convicted the pair of wilful and obscene exposure in a public place. He also fined them $2500 each for entering enclosed grounds.

Yesterday the carpenters successfully appealed their convictions in Downing Centre District Court after Judge Christopher Armitage agreed that their behaviour did not meet the definition of obscene.

However their attempt to ­appeal the severity of the $2500 fines failed, with Judge Armitage saying they should remain as a deterrent.

"It gets down, I think, to a question of whether it can be said that the behaviour of the appellants was obscene in the sense of which the authorities have spoken of it … as opposed to simply indecent," he said.

"It is with a considerable reluctance I have reached the view that it does not rise as high as to fall within the description of obscene."

Judge Armitage said a man at a bus stop in broad daylight opening an overcoat to expose his naked body "in a state of excitement" in the presence of women and children was behaviour that could be described as ­obscene.

"By contrast, here the young men in question indulged in what was ­undoubtedly a foolish act in running onto a cricket pitch in a state of nakedness in order to retrieve a cricket stump - no doubt as some kind of misguided trophy," he said.

Hudson and Sharp smiled with relief when Judge Armitage said he would quash the conviction.

He told them they were "extremely lucky".

"If you do anything remotely like this in the future something more serious will happen," he said.

Daryl Gunter, for the Crown, had argued against the appeal, citing community standards.

"I cannot in any way accept that somehow community standards have sunk so low that it is perfectly all right for adult men to take off their clothes and stand in front of 40,000 people," he said.

Outside court Hudson said they were very happy with the result and the $2500 fine was "fair".

"I'm sorry if I offended anyone," he said on behalf of the pair. "We won't be doing it again any time soon."