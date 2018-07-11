Menu
Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro celebrates after his win.
DelPo faces Wimbledon roadblock after cliffhanger

by Leo Schlink in London
11th Jul 2018 10:03 AM

JUAN Martin del Potro has extended an inspiring comeback from career-threatening injury, sweeping into the Wimbledon quarter-finals.

Into the last eight at a major for the 10th time, the Argentine wore down France's Gilles Simon 7-6 (7-1) 7-6 (7-5) 5-7 7-6 (7-5).

The victory earns the fifth seed a crack at second seed and dual Wimbledon champion Rafael Nadal.

With 78 winners and 27 aces, del Potro packed too many guns for tenacious Simon, who fought doggedly to save four match points.

Del Potro's career has been repeatedly jeopardised by wrist injuries.

The 2009 US Open champion has steadfastly refused to submit, returning after surgery to reach grand slam semi-finals and winning an Olympic Games silver medal.

Nadal leads the rivalry with del Potro 10-5, including two wins on grass.

