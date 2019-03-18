Menu
SCUFFLE: Yesterday's announcement by NSW Premiere Gladys Berejiklian the NSW government will invest $3.8million in the redevelopment of Brunswick Heads Surf Club was almost overshadowed when a scuffle broke out between the Premiere's security team and local reporter Jim Beatson, from BayFM who was incensed the Premiere appeared not to be taking any questions from the media.
Journo manhandled by Premier's staff files assault charges

Aisling Brennan
18th Mar 2019 3:35 PM
THE veteran journalist who was forcefully removed by the NSW Premier's security during a press conference last week is officially filing a complaint with police against the security team.

Bay FM journalist Jim Beatson, who has spent 40 years in the industry, was allegedly manhandled to the point of injury when he was removed by NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian's security team before he was able to ask her a question at Brunswick Heads Surf Life Saving Club.

Footage of the incident shows a security officer placed his hands on Mr Beatson arms and back as he removed him from the press event into a separate room before forcing him to sit on a couch.

Jim Beatson posts online his alleged injuries sustained during his removal from a media event where the NSW Premier was speaking.
Mr Beatson, along with the support of his employer, has formally lodged an assault claim with NSW Police almost a week after the incident, claiming he was "violently pushed, pulled, and dragged away and pushed into Club House” before being "held down by the Premier's staff”.

"During this assault by the Premier's media and security staff I sustained heavy bruising is on both my arms and my back together with bleeding from my ripped skin on my right arm,” Mr Beatson said in his statement to police.

Speaking to ABC North Coast last Thursday , Ms Berejiklian said she wasn't aware of the incident that happened at her press event in Brunswick Heads and any questions needed to be directed to her security team about the matter.

Greens NSW Upper House MP David Shoebridge said he would also be referring the footage of the incident to the NSW Police for an urgent investigation.

