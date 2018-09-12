Journalist charged after joy ride crash

The McLaren being used at the media test drive event.

A JOURNALIST has been charged after allegedly hitting a cyclist while test driving a supercar worth hundreds of thousands of dollars during a media event in Sydney's north.

Amelia Hungerford, 28, who writes for magazine Signature Luxury Travel and Style, was behind the wheel of a McLaren sports car when she allegedly struck the cyclist in Ku-ring-gai Chase National Park on May 9.

Journalists had been invited by McLaren to test drive its new Sports Series vehicles, which attract prices upwards of $250,000.

The cyclist, a man in his 50s, suffered serious facial and leg injuries. He was taken to Royal North Shore Hospital in a serious condition.

Ms Hungerford was not injured and was taken to Royal North Shore Hospital for mandatory blood and urine tests.

Officers from Northern Beaches Police Area Command also attended the scene and, with the assistance of the Metropolitan Crash Investigation unit, launched an investigation into the crash.

Police yesterday revealed investigators charged Ms Hungerford over the collision with dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, negligent driving, causing bodily harm by misconduct in charge of motor vehicle and negligent driving.

Ms Hungerford was issued a court attendance notice on Sunday and will appear in Manly Local Court on October 24.

Ms Hungerford told 2GB's Ben Fordham "I am not at liberty to discuss" when approached about the charges on Tuesday.

Signature Luxury Travel and Style was contacted for comment.

A media release from McLaren outlines how journalists were invited to breakfast at an exclusive hotel in Woolloomooloo before driving to Ku-ring-gai Chase National Park for the media event.

"You will be required to complete handover forms detailing insurance and excess before you begin your drive," it reads.

"Please note, in order to maximize your drive time in our Sport Series range, the event will conclude at the end of the drive at midday."