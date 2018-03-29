Guilty plea over billion dollar meth plot

One of nine men charged following the biggest ever seizure of methamphetamine in Australian history admitted his role in the importation of the drug yesterday.

Joshua Joseph Smith, 45, pleaded guilty to possessing a commercial quantity of a border-controlled drug over the seizure of 1.2 tonnes of methamphetamine that was brought into Geraldton by boat in December last year.

Smith, from New South Wales, appeared in the Stirling Gardens Magistrate's Court by video-link from Hakea prison yesterday alongside seven of his co-accused, who also appeared from custody.

Three of the men are from NSW - Greenfield Park's Waseem Sliwa Hermiz, 38, Fairfield's Khalid Elia Keana, 55 and Campsie's Serupepeli Anthony Rasaubale were arrested.

Police swooped on the group as they allegedly unloaded the drugs from a boat at the marina in WA. Picture: Geraldton Guardian

Police claim the men were the "organisers and facilitators" of the billion-dollar plot which ended when investigators swooped as the drugs were being unloaded from a boat moored at a marina.

Authorities claim the alleged Australian-based crime syndicate had travelled more than 500km in rough seas in a former fishing charter boat to collect it from a "mother ship" before returning to Geraldton.

Joshua Joseph Smith has pleaded guilty to his part in the importation. Picture: Geraldton Guardian

According to police, the alleged plot was first put into action around June when Smith purchased the Valkoista for $350,000.

Police claim preparations were already being made by other alleged members of the syndicate to order the drugs from China where a kilo wholesales for less $10,000.

The bulk of the drugs were destined for South Australia and NSW. Police say they had been monitoring the men for months.

It is alleged the Australian-based crime syndicate had travelled more than 500km in rough seas to collect the drugs from a “mother ship Picture: Geraldton Guardian

"The AFP will allege in court these men intended to distribute the drugs along the east coast of Australia - what these men didn't count on was a calculated, intelligence-led response from the WA Joint Organised Crime Task Force which drew on the strengths and capabilities of the different agencies involved," AFP Deputy Commissioner Operations Leanne Close said.

Police have not revealed the links between those men, but all were described as senior members of the operation.

All are now facing the prospect of life in prison if convicted over the importation.