Joshua in top 10 at world titles

WILD WATER: Kadina High Campus student, Joshua Lee, 16, was a member of the Australian Team at the 2019 ICF Wildwater Canoeing Juniors & U23 World Championships in Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

WILD WATER: Kadina High Campus student, Joshua Lee, 16, was a member of the Australian Team at the 2019 ICF Wildwater Canoeing Juniors & U23 World Championships in Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Supplied

LISMORE'S top canoe talent has returned from the 2019 ICF Wildwater Canoeing Juniors & U23 World Championships with a place in the top ten.

Joshua Lee, 16,competed in the Under 18's Sprint, Classic and Teams Classic events, against 48 of the best Under 18 Wildwater paddlers from around the world in Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovina from July 23 to 28.

In the teams event the Kadina High student teamed up with two other Australian paddlers and carried off 9th position, beating the very experienced Slovakian, Great Britain and USA teams.

Joshua said he thrilled to have the honour to be the flag bearer for the Australian team at the Opening Ceremony.

The event was held in a steep gorge on the Vrbas River which has huge rapids to test the competitors.

Despite his limited experience in this type of demanding wild water, Joshua placed 33rd out of 48 in the Sprint, and 34th out of 48 in the Classic event.

Joshua said he was grateful for the hard work and the support of family, friends, canoe clubs, training partners, coaches, sponsors and local businesses, Southern Cross University Health Clinic, North Coast Academy of Sport, Thomas Noble & Russell, Lord's Taverners Northern NSW, The Rivers Secondary College (Kadina) P&C, Far North Coast Canoe Club, Paddle Australia and the Local Government.

Upon returning home from Europe in in early August, Joshua has already commenced training, and is focused on the next Wildwater Canoeing World Championships in 2021.