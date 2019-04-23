Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Teen faces court charged with doctor’s murder

by Antonia O’Flaherty
23rd Apr 2019 3:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 19-YEAR-OLD man accused of killing Brisbane doctor Luping Zeng will stay behind bars until his matter is dealt with next month.

Joshua Hamilton fronted Brisbane arrests court on Tuesday facing six charges including murder, possessing dangerous drugs, possessing shortened firearms and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Brisbane doctor Luping Zeng. Picture: Facebook
Brisbane doctor Luping Zeng. Picture: Facebook

Dr Zeng was allegedly shot in the chest in the garage of his home at MacGregor, on Brisbaneâ€™s southside, about 11.40pm on April 15.

Hamilton was remanded in custody with no appearance required at Brisbane Magistrates Court on May 13.

editors picks joshua hamilton queensland crime

Top Stories

    Surfers praised for efforts to rescue fisherman

    premium_icon Surfers praised for efforts to rescue fisherman

    News THE man was found unconscious and unresponsive by surfers, who helped him from the water.

    Prison inmate charged after alleged disturbing phone videos

    premium_icon Prison inmate charged after alleged disturbing phone videos

    Crime Police have charged four men over a range of offences

    3000 protesters unite at Stop Adani rally

    3000 protesters unite at Stop Adani rally

    Environment "I'd like to see an end to fossil fuels all together"

    Don't miss your chance to be crowned a queen

    premium_icon Don't miss your chance to be crowned a queen

    Community 'I wish I had entered'

    • 23rd Apr 2019 1:50 PM