NT Police escort Joshua Cozamanis aka ‘Wayne Kerr’ through Darwin Airport. Holly Attard (inset, top) and Kiara Serci (inset, bottom). Main picture: Keri Megelus
‘Wayne Kerr’ denies stripper’s drug claims

by CRAIG DUNLOP
3rd May 2019 9:09 AM
A MAN who police allege travelled under the false name "Wayne Kerr" during a drug trafficking operation has been refused bail.

Joshua Cozamanis, 32, is accused of being part of a drug ring with two Sinsations strippers, Holly Charlie Attard and Kiara Jo-Elle Serci.

Cozamanis was extradited from Queensland last week, while Attard, 22, has been sentence to three years and four months jail, to be suspended after a year served.

Serci, 25 and heavily pregnant, is on remand at Holze prison and is yet to be committed to the Supreme Court.

Cozamanis's lawyer, Shane McMaster, told Darwin Local Court on Thursday the pseudonym was "a stupid name to book yourself in under".

"He has low level priors for possession … he has got nothing for supply, certainly nothing to say he is a kingpin," Mr McMaster said.

Mr McMaster said Cozamanis consumed "some drugs" with his love interest, Attard, in Adelaide, but was not involved bringing drugs back to the Territory.

Attard was arrested with 328g of meth in two vacuum sealed bags wrapped up in a purple corset after landing in Darwin.

Cozamanis was on the flight but seated in a different row.

Prosecutor Ian Rowbottam said the case against Cozamanis had grown stronger since Attard had given a statement detailing Cozamanis's involvement.

He said Cozamanis travelling in a different row and completely ignoring Attard during the flight and at the airport "isn't … normal for two people in a sexual relationship".

Mr Rowbottam said Attard was expected to given evidence that Cozamanis had her carry the drugs because he was "too hot in terms of police".

Judge Alan Woodcock said the case against Cozamanis was "now a matter for a jury".

"I won't be characterising it as strong or weak," he said.

He said not even a proposal for him to be on bail under conditions similar to house arrest at his mother's home overcame the presumption against bail.

Cozamanis, who has been charged with the possession and supply of a commercial quantity of methamphetamine and using an air ticket obtained under a false identity, will return to court at a later date.

court crime drugs drug trafficking police investigation

