‘Popular’ drug OD victim remembered at funeral

Josh Tam is believed to have overdosed on a mixture of ecstasy and alcohol at the Lost Paradise Music Festival near Gosford on December 29. Picture: Supplied

A BRISBANE man who overdosed at a New South Wales music festival has been remembered as a kind-hearted, popular and funny young man who lit up every room he entered.

Josh Tam, 22, is believed to have overdosed on a mixture of ecstasy and alcohol at the Lost Paradise Music Festival near Gosford on December 29.

On Friday morning at Marist College Ashgrove, in Brisbane, more than 200 people said goodbye to Josh, whose effervescent personality touched not only his family and school mates, but sporting coaches, work colleagues and teachers.

His confidence and wit brought great joy to his mates and family - but it was his heart that continually saw him surrounded by friends at every turn in his life.

"Joshy, your passing has changed me more in three weeks than my entire 54 years and for that I am immensely grateful," his mother Julie Tam said.

"I truly couldn't have asked for a better brother. I'm truly proud of who you are," sister Emily Tam said.

Emily spoke of her shared love of music with her brother and told of how she could feel her brother around her during the days after his passing.

Josh was remembered by friends and family for his love of rugby and rugby league, WWE wrestling and mixed martial arts.

The funeral for Josh Tam who died at the Lost Paradise Music Festival. Picture: AAP/David Clark

He was a lover of NRL club the New Zealand Warriors and an admirer of UFC fighter Conor McGregor.

He never hesitated to jump into a play fight his mates, or father - but equally enjoyed sitting around doing nothing with those closest to him, an activity he called "just mossin'".

Josh's former rugby league coach at West Brisbane Panthers, Wayne Treleaven, remembered the 22-year-old as an extremely nice, hard-working and immensely tough child on the footy field.

"I set eyes on him in under-7s and most of you would have probably seen him play footy - strong runner, great hands, tough defender, but too nice," Mr Treleaven joked.

"That's not being nasty, or anything... He's at training and he'd be smiling and laughing. Never whinging."

The Tam family also held their own private ceremony for Josh on Thursday night.

A coronial inquest into Josh's death and the overdose death of two others in NSW recently was announced earlier this week.