Broncos star’s mysterious exit from training

THE Broncos insist Origin lock Josh McGuire will be fit for Saturday's blockbuster clash with the Roosters following his mysterious departure from a team training session on Monday morning.

McGuire walked off the Broncos' training field at Red Hill just five minutes into the session following a discussion with coach Wayne Bennett.

The official line from the Broncos was McGuire was ill and left the field for treatment.

However his availability for the Allianz Stadium showdown with the Roosters will be crucial to Brisbane's chances of securing a home final.

"He is probably sore, he puts the body on the line during the week," Broncos prop Matt Lodge said of McGuire.

"Sometimes he can roll into a session sore but we don't mind because he rips in."

Josh McGuire’s availability for Brisbane’s clash with the Roosters is unclear. Picture: /Getty Images

The seventh-placed Broncos held a varied training session which even included a game of Australian rules football.

The Broncos have a long turnaround after shocking South Sydney 38-18 on Thursday night and Bennett was looking to keep them fresh ahead of a clash with the second-placed Roosters.

"It was a bit tough," Lodge said of the Aussie rules session.

"It's a bit of fun, but I probably won't take up the sport.

"Tevita (Pangai) and I will probably stay away from AFL."