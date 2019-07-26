Josh has what it takes in NRRRL

POTENTIAL PLUS: Marist Brothers second-rower Josh Patston on the run against Mullumbimby in the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League.

POTENTIAL PLUS: Marist Brothers second-rower Josh Patston on the run against Mullumbimby in the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

REACHING his potential could lead to higher honours for Marist Brothers second-rower Josh Patston beyond Ladbrokes Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League.

That's according to Rams coach Michael Woods, who brought Patston into first grade as a 19-year-old centre last season.

He won the 2018 NRRRL Rookie of the Year award; Ballina winger Nick Meaney won it 2015 and now plays NRL for the Canterbury Bulldogs.

Patston will have to be at his best when Brothers take on fourth-placed Casino at Crozier Field, Lismore, tomorrow tonight.

"He definitely has the potential and if he challenges himself he can go anywhere,” Woods said.

"You need more than just potential, though, and there are a lot of factors and things to work on before you get to the next level.

"Josh has kept improving and I don't think he's got too far ahead of himself yet.

"We've moved him into second row a bit earlier than expected but he has the body shape to cause real damage on the edges.”

Brothers are 10th on the ladder and tonight will aim for back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

They won a catch-up game against Northern United last week and will finish the season with games they can win against Kyogle and Evans Head.

Casino has more to play for tomorrow and needs to keep winning to secure a top-three finish.

The Cougars still have a catch-up game against Mullumbimby, which sneaked home by a field goal in a 23-22 win over Brothers this month.

"It took us a while to get going but the second half of the season has been a lot better for us,” Woods said.

"It's really important that we turn up and put in a good performance against Casino.

"They're all working hard. Paul O'Neill, Lochie Perren and Jake Hoban have been outstanding for us this season.”

The full club day starts at 8.30am, with first grade kicking off at 6.15pm.

The day is also a fundraiser with first grade playing in pink jeseys for Jodie's Inspiration and indigenous socks for NAIDOC Week.

"It's a big day for the club and the best thing is we have at least five players coaching or helping the junior grades,” Woods said.

"There's ex-players involved from top to bottom, it's a family club.”

In other games:

Evans Head is at home to Northern United from 2.45pm tomorrow.

Murwillumbah plays Cudgen at Murwillumbah tomorrow.

Mullumbimby will host competition leaders Ballina, Sunday.

Tweed Coast plays Byron Bay at Cabarita, Sunday.

NRRRL LADDER

Ballina 26, Murwillumbah 24, Tweed Coast 20, Casino 20, Byron Bay 19, Cudgen 17, Kyogle 14, Northern United 12, Mullum- bimby 12, Marist Brothers 10, Evans Head 4.