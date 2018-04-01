Menu
Josh Caddy offered a one-match ban.
AFL

McCartin cleared, Caddy cops ban

by Ben Higgins
1st Apr 2018 9:56 AM

ST KILDA has received some good news after its disastrous loss to North Melbourne with young forward Paddy McCartin cleared of a rough conduct report.

McCartin was reported for a late hit on Kangaroo Trent Dumont in a marking contest during the third quarter of the Good Friday clash at Etihad Stadium.

McCartin slammed into Dumont's back but match review officer Michael Christian deemed it reasonable for McCartin to contest the ball.

Dumont was able to play out the game and Christian assessed the 50m penalty paid as an appropriate penalty.

Paddy McCartin in action on Good Friday.
No other incidents from the game were assessed.

On Friday, Richmond's premiership midfield-forward Josh Caddy was offered a one-match ban.

Christian handed down his verdict on Thursday night's grand final rematch on Friday, suspending Caddy while fining Crow Darcy Fogarty and Tiger Toby Nankervis.

Caddy was offered a week off after a stray arm concussed Adelaide's David McKay and was assessed as careless conduct with medium impact to the head.

David McKay was concussed. Picture: Sarah Reed
Nankervis and Fogarty were both fined $1500 for separate incidents.

The Tigers' ruckman was cited for misconduct after dropping the knees into the back of Matt Crouch in the first quarter.

Fogarty was also cited for misconduct for his late hit on Caddy in the second quarter, the Tiger received a 50m penalty and kicked a goal as a result.

Finally, Richmond full-back Alex Rance was cleared of staging.

Christian found Rance went to ground after Adelaide captain Taylor Walker delivered a "push from behind with some force" and the Tiger did not "excessively exaggerate" contact.

Shane Edwards was also cleared after appearing to hit Walker high while contesting a loose ball and the MRO deemed the Tiger did not have a realistic alternative way to contest the ball.

