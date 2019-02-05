Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jose Mourinho’s slip up. (Photo by STRINGER / AFP)
Jose Mourinho’s slip up. (Photo by STRINGER / AFP)
Soccer

Football legend completes fall from grace

5th Feb 2019 10:55 AM

Former Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho has ceremonially opened an ice hockey game in Russia and promptly fallen on the ice.

The Portuguese manager was given the honour of making the first puck drop on Monday at the Kontinental Hockey League game between Avangard Omsk and SKA St. Petersburg.

As he turned to walk off the ice, and then back to shake hands with the players, he slipped on the red carpet and fell backwards before being helped up by SKA player and two-time Stanley Cup winner Pavel Datsyuk.

 

 

 

Oops. (AP Photo/Dmitry Golubovich)
Oops. (AP Photo/Dmitry Golubovich)

There were no immediate reports that Mourinho was injured in any way apart from maybe some pride. Avangard won 2-0.

The 56-year-old has been without a club since December when United fired him for poor results.

Man down. (AP Photo/Dmitry Golubovich)
Man down. (AP Photo/Dmitry Golubovich)
You’re welcome. (AP Photo/Dmitry Golubovich)
You’re welcome. (AP Photo/Dmitry Golubovich)

More Stories

Show More
english premier league ice hockey jose mourinho manchester united
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    SES ADVICE: Floods, bushfires 'should be a wake-up call'

    SES ADVICE: Floods, bushfires 'should be a wake-up call'

    Weather THE State Emergency Service is urging all Northern Rivers residents to get ready for the next severe weather event.

    • 5th Feb 2019 10:15 AM
    'Powerful, proven': How new hand-held shark deterrent works

    premium_icon 'Powerful, proven': How new hand-held shark deterrent works

    Business Invention will help people enjoy the ocean without fear of sharks

    • 5th Feb 2019 11:00 AM
    Country music star to feature at Primex sneak peek

    Country music star to feature at Primex sneak peek

    Whats On This singer and personal trainer is proud of her home town

    Voila! French films for new cinema

    premium_icon Voila! French films for new cinema

    Whats On 30th Alliance Francaise Film festival is coming to Palace Cinemas

    • 5th Feb 2019 12:00 PM