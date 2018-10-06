Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
That's going to hurt tomorrow.
That's going to hurt tomorrow.
Motor Sports

Star’s horrifying 150km/h catapult

by Tom Roddy
6th Oct 2018 7:46 AM

DUCATI rider Jorge Lorenzo is "ok and has his smile back" after suffering a horror crash during practice for the Thailand MotoGP.

The three-time world champion was catapulted off his bike and thrown into the air during Friday's practice.

Majorca-born Lorenzo suffered heavy bruising and contusions to his wrist and ankle after being stretchered off the track.

 

Despite surviving the crash without major injury, Lorenzo says it is unlikely that he will feature on Saturday.

As quoted by motorsport.com, the 31-year-old said: "If you ask me now, I would say no. Because the last fracture, the last injury [from Aragon], is a little bit worse, is not more broken but is more painful.

That's going to hurt tomorrow.
That's going to hurt tomorrow.

"I don't want to say something too quickly, so I will wait tonight, to see how I feel tomorrow morning."

Team manager Davide Tardozzi confirmed that Lorenzo was not at fault for the crash.

As quoted by GPOne.com, Tardozzi said: "Fortunately, Jorge is ok and has his smile back. The bike can be repaired and is of secondary importance.

"We have excluded an error on Jorgen's part, while we have identified a technical problem that we are analysing.

"At first, Jorge asked us whether he had perhaps braked too hard but that wasn't the case."

 
editors picks gp horror crash jorge lorenzo thailand

Top Stories

    Couple share their oceanic odyssey

    premium_icon Couple share their oceanic odyssey

    Lifestyle AN ADVENTURE that took them across both "unnervingly shallow" and eerie, endlessly deep waters.

    Meet the adorable dog helping fight crazy ant invasion

    Meet the adorable dog helping fight crazy ant invasion

    Environment Jet's ready to get to work tracking down these pests

    The local buildings that scooped top architecture awards

    premium_icon The local buildings that scooped top architecture awards

    Business NR designers collect NSW awards for their buildings and interiors

    'If we can't see you, we can't save you'

    'If we can't see you, we can't save you'

    News Vital warning issued by surf life savers as patrols kick off

    Local Partners