Jones’s unlikely first guest on new show

STRANGE bedfellows indeed. Broadcasting guru Alan Jones kicks off his nightly Sky News show tonight at 8pm after leaving Macquarie Radio.

His first guest? None other than former Queensland premier Campbell Newman who he went after vehemently before the 2015 poll. Many said the Jones attack hurt Newman badly.

They have kissed and made up and Jones now believes Newman is among the nation's best political analysts.

United we stand

The United Workers Union has sent a long newsletter to every state Labor MP outlining how it operates, its team and their roles for October 31. The new team is called Politics United.

It basically says - we run the show, so do as we say.

Karl kicks the kilos

Today host Karl Stefanovic has lost 8kg in his bid to beat the bulge. Stefanovic weighed in at 105kg a month ago on TV and vowed to lose 15kg. "Halfway there," he said. Stefanovic has cut out junk food, exercises religiously now after the show in the gym and doesn't eat or drink anything after 7pm.

Reporting for duty

Embattled former deputy premier Jackie Trad learnt of her outcome from a Crime and Corruption probe into the school principal appointment through a reporter.

Off to racing start

Expect significant reform to Queensland's racing industry if the LNP win government. Opposition racing spokesman John Paul Langbroek is casting his eye over "every conceivable part'' of Racing Queensland. He was at the Albion Park dogs last Thursday night, where COVID protocols were being strictly enforced by security officials.

Broncos in trouble

The rumour mill about problems at the Broncos is in full swing, and one story doing the rounds is too explosive for a family newspaper. Suffice to say if it's true, and it becomes public, it will be on the front page for a week.

