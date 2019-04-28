Jolley clinches series win

DROVE IT HOME: Driver to America series winner Jacob Jolley (centre) is flanked by runner-up David Eggins (left) and third-placed Brad Claridge.

JACOB Jolley has won himself a return air ticket to America for taking out the 30-lap Wingless Sprintcar main event at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway on Saturday night.

Jolley, who started from pole position, never put a wheel out of place as he greeted the checkered flag first and wrapped up the Lismore Workers' Club - Wingless Sprintcar Driver to America series.

Second man home in the feature race was David Eggins, with Bradley Claridge third.

Jolley overcame restarts and staved off the opposition in a fitting result after dominating point standings, particularly in the second half of the season.

"I had to concentrate throughout the race with plenty on the line and I'd like to thank my crew, sponsors and all the people who have helped me throughout the season to win this series,” Jolley said.

The Lismore Nissan-sponsored driver never put a wheel out of place after he got his night off to the perfect start with a win in the opening heat.

Right from the outset of the title decider, Jolley raced to the lead and in the early laps the battles for positions further back in the field unfolded as Michael Butcher held second position with Claridge, Ben Hull and Jamie Usher also in contention.

The first red light of the race occurred after just three recorded laps when Hull and Usher came together before Hull copped the worst of the incident, which required a red light race stoppage.

At the restart Jolley again held command prior to a crash involving Casey O'Connell which brought on another red light after 11 laps.

At the green, Jolley kept his spot at the head of the field, while Claridge in second was followed by a hard-charging David Eggins. Further back, Warren King made a passing move under Matt Wright and moved into sixth position.

As the race entered the later stages, Eggins closed the gap on Claridge and took over second position. Third-placed Claridge was followed by Mitchell Haynes, Michael Butcher, Warren King, Corey O'Toole, Matthew Wright, James Barton and Mick Reid.

Attention now turns to next Saturday at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway, with the Australian Demolition Derby Championship.