Join your Northern Star team for morning tea

David Kirkpatrick
by
22nd Jul 2020 12:30 PM
WITH plenty of people signing up as subscribers to the Northern Star for the first time, we're keen to help you make the very most of your news experience.

For newspaper readers, we know coming across to a new digital environment is not easy and you will have some questions.

We're here to help.

And on Monday, July 27 from 10am, we're inviting you to join us for morning tea, to meet your local editor and the team of journalists from the Northern Star.

We'll help guide you through the new online format and show you to how make the most of your subscription.

We're keen to show you how to find all your local news, as well as navigate different sections of our website.

We will answer questions about logging in, what happens if you've forgotten your password (you can reset it here), how to sign up to  newsletters and news alerts, and where to find the puzzles, stars and other features.

We will also take you through the new digital edition of the Northern Star - a newspaper style flipbook that has been designed to cater for those more accustomed to a print product.

We also want to make sure you've accessed all the benefits of your subscription, including full access to the Daily Telegraph and other News sites including The Courier-Mail, Herald-Sun and regional titles like the Gold Coast Bulletin.

WIN ONE OF THREE TABLETS

Spots are limited at the Northern Star morning tea and bookings are essential.

Those attending will also go into the draw to win a tablet on the day. There are three to give away. Terms and conditions apply.

Register now at northernstar.com.au/discover.

digital digital subscription editor's desk newspapers northern star
Lismore Northern Star

