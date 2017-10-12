Join wave of new lifesavers for 2017

SURF'S UP: Surf Clubs including Ballina are participating in an Open Day on October 15.

SURF'S UP: Surf Clubs including Ballina are participating in an Open Day on October 15. Cathy Adams

ANYONE interested in getting involved in the lifesaving community should visit their local surf club on Sunday.

And you don't have to live right on the coast to get involved as clubs have members from across Northern Rivers.

Eleven Far North Coast clubs are taking part in the New South Wales Surf Club Open Day.

Lifesavers have been back on patrol for almost a month, and rising spring temperatures have seen thousands of people flock to the beach, meaning a busy start to the season for these valued volunteers.

The majority of the state's nippers will also be back in the water from this weekend and it's a perfect opportunity for the public to come and see what goes on behind the scenes at their local surf club.

More than 74,000 people registered with a surf lifesaving club during the 2016/17 season, but there's always room for more.

"Surf lifesavers contribute to the wellbeing of their community far beyond the beach,” Surf Life Saving NSW CEO Steven Pearce said.

"There are so many different roles to choose, from patrolling the beach on a weekend, helping with radio communications or fundraising, running the barbecue or managing a team of competitors at a surf carnival. All you need is a bit of passion and a willingness to get in and have a go, attributes which have been the hallmark of our movement for over a century.”

Pearce said participating clubs had been working hard over the past month preparing for the event and were excited about what the public would experience on Sunday.

He said clubs had planned a variety of activities ranging from dye demonstrations in rip currents at some locations, through to barbecues, club house tours and demonstrations of rescue equipment or first aid and CPR techniques.

"One of the great things about joining a surf club is that you walk into a ready-made group of friends,” Pearce said.

"It's also a great way to spend some family time together, while doing something good for the community, and I strongly encourage you to get to your local beach this Sunday to come in and say 'hello'.”

The following FNC clubs are open on Sunday:

Ballina Lighthouse & Lismore SLSC

Brunswick Heads SLSC

Byron Bay SLSC

Cabarita Beach SLSC

Cudgen Headland SLSC

Fingal Rovers SLSC

Lennox Head-Alstonville SLSC

Salt SLSC

Yamba SLSC

Minnie Water Wooli

Red Rock-Corindi SLSC