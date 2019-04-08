Join turf club in farewelling great racehorse Winx

NO STOPPING HER: Hugh Bowman riding Winx to victory in the Ladbrokes Cox Plate in 2017. Lismore Turf Club's Saturday meet will celebrate the mare's stellar career.

LISMORE Turf Club has extended nominations for five of its six Country TAB races on "Winx Saturday”.

The great mare's farewell race in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes will be an emotional one in Sydney and at Lismore the local club has plenty planned with Winx caps, flags and stubby holders just part of many giveaways at a big, fun day of racing.

Furphy is sponsoring a Winx Wins You Win promotion as part of the gala day.

Turf club secretary-manager Scott Jones is preparing for a fun event and hopes to have a few more late nominations to bolster the six $12,000 Country TAB races on the day.

Functions and operations manager Daniel Kedraika said the club was encouraging "everyone locally to get trackside at the LTC and farewell the great mare”.

"The day has Winx's last race as well as three other Group 1 races including the $2 million Sydney Cup,” he said.

While Lismore has racing on Saturday, Ballina Jockey Club staged a seven-race TAB meeting yesterday.

The Kris Lees-trained Mikuro won the $22,000 Northern Rivers Racing Association Maiden Handicap (1000m) by a length, reeling in the Stephen Lee-trained Annie Ethyl. Dark Comedy was a length and a half away in third place.

Jason Taylor rode Mikuro and said while his mare was slow to get away she relaxed when able to track up behind the leaders.

Lees won the first at Ballina and had two runners in the first at Scone, although one, Autumn Rain, played up before the start of the Daracon Group Plate Maiden Handicap (1400m).

After unseating jockey Darryl McLellan he was recaptured and then surged home strongly, beaten a half neck by the Brett Cavanough-trained The Cyprian.

"He's got a staying background,” Cavanough said of the winner.

"Bucko (jockey Grant Buckley) gives all our horses a good ride.”