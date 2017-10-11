Join the wave of new lifesavers this summer

SURF'S UP: Surf Clubs including Ballina are participating in an Open Day on October 15.

ANYONE interested in getting involved in the lifesaving community should visit their local Surf Club on Sunday.

And you don't have to live right on the coast to get involved as our clubs have members from across Northern Rivers

The NSW Surf Club Open Day is takes place this Sunday 15 October with 11 Far North Coast clubs opening their doors for this important community event.

Lifesavers have been back on patrol for almost a month, and rising spring temperatures have seen thousands flock to the beach meaning a busy start to the season for our valued volunteers.

The majority of the state's nippers will also be back in the water from this weekend and it's a perfect opportunity for the public to come and see what goes on behind the scenes at their local surf club.

Over 74,000 people registered with a Surf Life Saving Club during the 2016/17 season, but there's always room for more.

"Surf Lifesavers contribute to the well-being of their community far beyond the beach,” Surf Life Saving NSW CEO Steven Pearce said.

"There are so many different roles to choose, from patrolling the beach on a weekend, helping with radio communications or fundraising, running the barbecue or managing a team of competitors at a surf carnival. All you need is a bit of passion and a willingness to get in and have a go, attributes which have been the hallmark of our movement for over a century.”

Mr Pearce said participating clubs have been working hard over the last month preparing for the event and are excited about what the public will experience this weekend.

He said clubs have planned a variety of activities ranging from dye demonstrations in rip currents at some locations, through to barbeques, club house tours and demos of rescue equipment or first aid and CPR techniques.

"One of the great things about joining a surf club is that you walk into a ready-made group of friends,” Mr Pearce said.

"It's also a great way to spend some family time together, while doing something good for the community, and I strongly encourage you to get to your local beach this Sunday to come in and say hello.”

Surf Life Saving NSW invites you to come down to your local surf club and learn more about who we are, what we do and how you and your family can become involved in our great organisation.

2017 Surf Club Open Day on the Far North Coast

. Ballina Lighthouse & Lismore SLSC

. Brunswick Heads SLSC

. Byron Bay SLSC

. Cabarita Beach SLSC

. Cudgen Headland SLSC

. Fingal Rovers SLSC

. Lennox Head - Alstonville SLSC

. Salt SLSC

. Yamba SLSC

. Minnie Water Wooli

. Red Rock - Corindi SLSC