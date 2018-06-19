Join the Queen of Hearts to save next year's lantern parade

DONATE YOUR TIME: Vicki Findlay, Amanda Shoebridge and Elizabeth Clarke are calling for more bucketeers to help collect donations on the night towards next year's lantern parade.

DONATE YOUR TIME: Vicki Findlay, Amanda Shoebridge and Elizabeth Clarke are calling for more bucketeers to help collect donations on the night towards next year's lantern parade. Denise Alison. Humans of Lismore

THERE was still time to join the Queen of Heart's army and raise vital funds to keep the Lantern Parade afloat next year.

Volunteer coordinator Amanda Shoebridge has called for another 20 bucketeers to help her reach a donation target of $23,500 to make up for loss of ticket sales from the parade's finale.

"This year the finale will be at the Quad instead of Oakes Oval, which is being renovated," Ms Shoebridge said.

"But we can't fence off the Quad and sell tickets so we are missing out on about $23,500 in revenue there."

Ms Shoebridge didn't want to see something else lost to the flood so she contacted Lantern Parade director Jyllie Jackson.

"She told me they only had about six bucketeers to collect money on the night, so I decided I had to help," she said.

In just three months, Ms Shoebridge wrangled another 80 bucketeers by calling on her friends and networks. She also put out posters, stories in work and school newsletters, and through different volunteering and social media sites.

"Being a bucketeer involves dressing up as a card in the Queen of Hearts card army and walking joyfully around the crowd with buckets and collecting donations," she said.

"There will be trollys nearby so people don't have to carry around big heavy buckets which will hopefully be laden with coins.

"It will be fun and easy and you get to be part of the parade and feel that glow from doing something special."

Having 100 bucketeers will mean volunteers will be able to do split shifts and still have a few hours to enjoy the parade.

"Everyone who comes on board will make really big difference on the day," she said.

"If you see a bucketeer around, please give generously ... if everyone just gives a little we can be sure it stays alive next year."

Ms Shoebridge has been going to the Lismore Lantern Parade since she was 17-years-old.

"The first time I saw the Lantern Parade I remember feeling the same kind of glee as I did when I was a kid and my brother taught me how to climb on the roof so we could see the fireworks all around us," she said.

"It's been my favourite night of the year ever since.

"It feels heart warming to be able to support an event that is so special to me."

If you would like to help light the way, fill out the volunteer form on the Lantern Parade website.