Join the ‘Heart of Honour’ for beloved Roa Dart

The Northern Rivers' pothole artist, Peter "Roa Dart" Jackson, at work in 2013.

THE community is being invited to be part of Peter “Roa Dart” Jackson’s final journey through Lismore.

Known as the Northern Rivers’ pothole artist, Mr Jackson was killed when a tree fell on him at his Koonorigan property on August 7.

His family said he “tragically passed away in the environment he was connected to and dearly loved”.

Roa Dart’s death has shocked the local community, and there has been an outpouring of grief.

Guerilla road artist Roa Dart sent clear messages to Lismore City Council.

Given the restrictions on funerals during the coronavirus pandemic, Mr Jackson’s family has made the decision to have a private service on Saturday, August 22.

But there will be an opportunity for locals to pay their respects to Roa Dart.

“For those who knew Peter, who would understand the safety of the community was always a priority for him,” Binney Family Funerals explained via the funeral notice.

“We are asking the community to form a Heart (guard) of Honour as Peter takes his final journey home to Mother Earth.

Roa Dart with his metal hearts.

“If you want to be involved, you are invited to form up on the streets of Lismore as the cortege leaves from the Gordon Blair Carpark, Woodlark St, Lismore at 9.30am on Saturday, August 22.

“The cortege will then travel via Woodlark, Bridge and Terania streets, concluding at the intersection of Wilson St.

“Please find a location along the route where you can socially distance.”

People are being asked to wear bright colours and place your heart on your sleeve, your front gate or a special place “in memory of Peter”.