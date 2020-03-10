Join the arts alliance

PLENTY TO CELEBRATE: Celebrating the success of Christmas Art in the Heart are (from left) Sprung artist Zac Mifsud, LightnUp artistic director Jyllie Jackson, Lismore City Council economic development manager Tina Irish, Christmas Art in the Heart project manager Sunita Bala, and Sprung artist Katie Cooper-Wares.

AHEAD of a busy 2020, the Creative Lismore Arts Alliance is looking for new committee members to help move bring the organisation “into a fresh and exciting new decade”.

Creative Lismore Inc is an alliance of arts, cultural, entertainment, business, tourism and education partners who have come together to explore strategies for promoting and celebrating the Lismore local government area as a vibrant and culturally significant centre of creativity.

The alliance was formally incorporated in early 2014 in recognition of the need to more effectively co-ordinate creative industries while highlighting the positive economic and social benefits of the arts in Lismore.

Since that time, Creative Lismore activities and projects have included The Art of Doing Business in Lismore post-Cyclone Debbie, Christmas Art in the Heart, Meet the Candidates, networking events, advocacy and support.

Creative Lismore and the creative industries sector work to produce, present, create, partner, engage, inspire, inform and educate across all artistic and creative platforms.

Collectively and individually, these activities contribute significantly to the cultural vibrancy, social inclusion and cohesion, liveability and economy of Lismore.

Right now, there is the opportunity contribute to determining a future direction for Creative Lismore.

Working on a committee with a like-minded group of creative people can be fun and is an excellent way to make new friends and contribute to the rich fabric of our unique community.

No experience is necessary there is great support.

The alliance’s annual general meeting will be held on Friday, March 13 from 4pm at the Lismore Regional Art Gallery where new committee members will be selected.

For more information, phone the Creative Lismore team, including Jyllie Jackson 0412 732 102, Sunita Bala 0468 894 765, Peter Wood 6621 4433 and Anita Bellman 6621 2266.