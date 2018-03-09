Join Simon Baker in a preview of his latest film, Breath

Simon Baker in a still from the film Breath (2018).

Simon Baker in a still from the film Breath (2018). Nic Duncan

FILM lovers will have a chance to see first one of the most anticipated Australian films of the year: Breath, the directorial debut by Ballina-raised Hollywood actor Simon Baker.

The actor, who owns a property in Nashua and visits regularly, ensured there was a Northern NSW stop for the promotional tour of the film, which will premiere nationally at the Gold Coast Film Festival.

"I feel privileged to be able to take Breath out and hand deliver it to audiences across Australia," said Baker.

"I'm especially thrilled to be returning to the Great Southern region of WA, to share and celebrate with those communities who welcomed us so warmly, and contributed with great spirit to the making of Breath. It's their film."

Based on Tim Winton's award-winning novel of the same name, Simon Baker's feature film directorial debut Breath follows two teenage boys, Pikelet (Samson Coulter) and Loonie (Ben Spence), growing up in a remote stretch of the Western Australian coast.

Hungry for discovery, the pair form an unlikely friendship with Sando (Simon Baker), a mysterious older surfer and adventurer, who pushes the boys to take risks that will have a lasting and profound impact on their lives.

Breath stars Simon Baker, Elizabeth Debicki, Samson Coulter, Ben Spence, Rachael Blake, Jacek Koman and Richard Roxburgh.

The 115-minute film was produced by Mark Johnson, Simon Baker and Jamie Hilton and directed by Simon Baker from a screenplay by Gerard Lee, Simon Baker and Tim Winton.

Tom Williams, Dave Hansen, Johnny Mac and Laura Rister are executive producers.

Breath was shot on location in Albany, Western Australia, and releases in Australian cinemas on May 3.