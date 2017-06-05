Join Lismore's lantern parade band

LISMORE'S Lantern Parade are calling for musicians to take part in their all-inclusive street band for this year's festival in the coming weeks.

People of all ages and abilities and instruments are welcome at this year's new and expanded all-inclusive walking ensemble.

The band will be learning and playing four songs : This Little Light of Mine ; Down By the Riverside ; Beds Are Burning and Ya Move Ya Lose.

A workshop will take place on the day, Saturday June 24, prior to the parade from 12.30pm-4.30pm at the Northern Rivers Conservatorium on Keen St.

Percussionist, Jamie Pattugalan and band director Ben van Kleef will be on hand to tune and refine the band before taking to the streets.

Band participants are asked to wear black pants with a plain coloured t-shirt.

Limited edition parade t-shirts will also be sold on the night to celebrate the band's achievements.