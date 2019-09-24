Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
(Erin Schaff/The New York Times, Pool)
Politics

Johnson to tell Trump: hands off NHS

by Jill Lawless
24th Sep 2019 8:54 AM

BRITISH Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he'll tell US President Donald Trump that the UK's state-funded health service will be off the table in any future trade negotiations.

He's also said the US will have to open its markets to British goods if it wants to make a deal.

Johnson said he would draw his red lines for the protectionist president when the two leaders meet this week at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Johnson arrived at the global gathering on Monday with a balancing act to do.

He's trying to persuade European Union leaders to strike an elusive divorce deal with Britain, while also laying the groundwork for a post-Brexit trade agreement with the United States - seen by the government as one of the main prizes of Brexit.

The Conservative prime minister is keen to forge a strong relationship with the Republican president, who has called the British leader "a really good man."

But Johnson told reporters flying with him to New York that he would tell Trump "that when we do a free trade deal, we must take sure that the (National Health Service) is not on the table, that we do not in any way prejudice or jeopardise our standards on animal welfare and food hygiene in the course of that deal, and that we open up American markets."

Opponents of Brexit fear the NHS - an overstretched but much-loved institution founded in 1948 to provide free health care to all Britons - will be opened up to private US firms as part of trade negotiations.

They also have suggested Britain may have to accept chlorine-washed chicken, a US poultry industry practice that is banned in the European Union.

Johnson is likely to be dogged by Britain's divisive - and stalled - departure from the EU throughout his three-day trip to the UN's annual gathering of world leaders.

More than three years after Britain voted to leave the EU, the departure date has been postponed twice, and the UK parliament has repeatedly rejected the only divorce deal offered.

The country is facing a chaotic exit on October 31 unless Johnson's government can, against the odds, secure a new agreement - or arrange another delay, something Johnson vows he will not do.

More Stories

Show More
boris johnson donald trump failed us health system nha private health public health

Top Stories

    BUSTED: $30,000 in fines dished out to bike riders

    premium_icon BUSTED: $30,000 in fines dished out to bike riders

    Crime NO HELMET? The police cracked down on a basic bike-riding rule over the weekend, with expensive consequences for those who didn't comply.

    Man to defend charges after alleged machete threat

    premium_icon Man to defend charges after alleged machete threat

    Crime MAN who threatened to "kill” workers pleads not guilty to charge

    Alarming reality: 'We don't have a long term water strategy'

    premium_icon Alarming reality: 'We don't have a long term water strategy'

    Environment Business leader wants action, saying "tensions are going to rise"

    Crash driver found having 14 different drugs in her car

    premium_icon Crash driver found having 14 different drugs in her car

    Crime Police allege the woman is responsible for a major crash

    • 24th Sep 2019 9:00 AM