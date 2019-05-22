Depp accuses Heard of ‘severing finger’

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES

Johnny Depp has said in court documents that he almost lost his life when his ex-wife Amber Heard threw a glass bottle of vodka at him and severed off the tip of his finger.

Depp was recently slapped with new abuse claims by Heard in response to the $US50 million ($A72 million) defamation lawsuit he filed against the actress, Depp is now detailing the injuries he allegedly suffered at Heard's hands.

According to the Daily Mail, Depp has claimed in court papers that he severed his finger back in 2015 not because he was partying with friends, but because his wife was furious that his lawyer had asked her to sign a postnuptial agreement.

Johnny Depp has claimed in a defamation lawsuit that Amber Heard is responsible for severing his finger. Picture: Fairfax County

Depp alleges that the actress was so angry she threw bottles at him, claiming one of those bottles hit a marble counter and exploded, ripping off the tip of his finger.

Depp also claimed that he had to have multiple surgeries as a result of the situation and contracted MRSA (an infection caused by staph bacteria) three times, which nearly caused him to lose his life.

In the papers, Depp also accused Heard of having "painted-on bruises", as he denied being physically abusive in newly filed court documents.

Johnny Depp also provided pictures of his bruised face. Picture: Fairfax County

Johnny Depp’s eye appears bruised. Picture: Fairfax County

Actors Depp and Heard married in 2015 before an acrimonious divorce two years later, with both sides accusing the other of violence. After Aquaman star Heard wrote an op-ed in the Washington Post in December last year, describing herself as a victim of domestic abuse, Depp launched a $US50 million ($A72 million) defamation lawsuit against her.

Heard asked a judge in Virginia to dismiss the lawsuit, drawing a new response from Depp.

The couple in happier times. Picture: Getty Images

The 55-year-old Pirates Of The Caribbean star wrote in a declaration: "I have denied Ms Heard's allegations vehemently since she first made them in May 2016 when she walked into court to obtain a temporary restraining order with painted-on bruises that witnesses and surveillance footage show she did not possess each day of the preceding week.

"I will continue to deny them for the rest of my life."

Depp added: "I never abused Ms Heard or any other woman."

He then went on to allege Heard was the aggressor in the relationship.

Amber Heard points to clumps of hair left on the ground after Johnny Depp allegedly tore it from her head. Picture: Fairfax County

Amber Heard was left with a hole in her scalp after being repeatedly punched in the back of the head, she said. Picture: Fairfax County

He said: "She was the perpetrator, and I was the victim. While mixing prescription amphetamines and non-prescription drugs with alcohol, Ms Heard committed innumerable acts of domestic violence against me, often in the presence of a third-party witness, which in some instances caused me serious bodily harm."

A lawyer for Heard, 33, denied the allegations and alluded to other legal actions Depp is involved in, with former lawyers and managers. In a statement to People magazine, Eric George said: "The evidence in this case is clear: Johnny Depp repeatedly beat Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp allegedly wrote messages to Heard accusing her of affairs. Picture: Fairfax County

Johnny Depp scrawled messages all over the couple’s Australian hotel. Picture: Fairfax County

"The increasingly desperate attempts by Mr Depp and his enablers to revive his career by initiating baseless litigation against so many people once close to him - his former lawyers, former managers, and his former spouse - are not fooling anyone."

Mr George added: "In light of the important work done by the #TimesUp movement highlighting the tactics abusers use to continue to traumatise survivors, neither the creative community nor the public will be gaslit by Mr Depp's baseless blame-the-victim conspiracy theories."

Johnny Depp also claimed that Heard painted on bruises, submitting security video that he says shows her without those injuries on he same day (above). Picture: Fairfax County

Johnny Depp said Amber Heard showed no sign of injury in this CCTV footage. Picture: Fairfax County

Depp and Heard started dating after meeting on the set of 2011 comedy The Rum Diary. They married in Los Angeles in February 2015.

In May 2016 Heard obtained a restraining order against Depp after accusing him of abuse, which he denied.

Amber Heard during her 2016 deposition. Fairfax County Court

The couple settled their divorce out of court in 2017, with Heard donating her $US 7 million ($A10 million) settlement to charity.

Both actors signed nondisclosure agreements barring them from discussing their relationship publicly.

Amber Heard shows scratches allegedly inflicted by Johnny Depp. Picture: Fairfax County Court

A bed Amber Heard claimed was damaged by Johnny Depp. Picture: Fairfax County Court

In a joint statement, they said their relationship was "intensely passionate and at times volatile, but always bound by love".

They added: "Neither party has made false accusations for financial gain. There was never any intent of physical or emotional harm."