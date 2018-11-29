Menu
John Murphy excluded from industry influence by QBCC

Michelle Gately
by
28th Nov 2018 1:51 PM
QUEENSLAND'S peak building body has excluded John Murphy, the former director of JM Kelly Builders Pty Ltd, from being a director, secretary or influential person for any QBCC-licensed company until 2021.

The action by the Queensland Building and Construction Commission (QBCC) also excludes Mr Murphy from holding a nominee supervisor or contractor licence until then.

The industry body took action after JM Kelly Group announced on Wednesday, October 17 it was no longer able to trade.

Price Waterhouse Coopers (PwC) was appointed administrators and liquidators for various companies within the group.

It is estimated the group of companies has more than $20 million in debt.

The QBCC started exclusion action against Mr Murphy in 2016.

That action was taken after the liquidation of Collhart Investments Pty Ltd in June 2016.

The organisation moved to revoke Mr Murphy's building licence on the basis that he was an influential person at the company.

In January, Mr Murphy appealed this decision.

The Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal found in favour of Mr Murphy's appeal.

However, in the wake of the company's collapse, the QBCC recommenced action as required by law.

    Local Partners