‘Hopefully I can create a few more memories’

NOT done yet, John Millman believes he can back up his seismic win over Roger Federer with another earth-moving US Open victory over Novak Djokovic.

Few gave the 29-year-old a chance of toppling arguably tennis' greatest-ever player.

But now that he has, Millman says lightning can strike twice and he can take down Djokovic and become Australia's first men's semi-finalist in New York since Lleyton Hewitt lost the 2004 final to Federer.

"Why not?" Millman said after his 3-6 7-5 7-6 (9-7) 7-6 (7-3) triumph over the 20-times grand slam champion.

"I'll have to improve a lot on the last time I played him. He's an incredible player. I think he's in some really good form right now, too.

"But why not? I think it's a disservice to who I am if I go out there and don't have that belief."

Despite doubting he'd ever scale the heights after two career-saving shoulder reconstructions and then a groin operation last year, Millman said his breakout season in 2018 gave him new-found belief he could more than share one of tennis' biggest stages with Federer.

"I always was of the opinion that I was in the fourth round for a reason," said the world No.55.

"I've never played anyone's reputation. That's been a constant with me for ever since I played the game.

"Because I think if you do that, then you start behind the eight ball straightaway.

"Obviously it's probably a bit of a shock to a lot of people. But that's a great thing about tennis, that's the great thing about sport: there's always upsets that can happen."

Already plotting another upset, the Brisbane battler refused to rank his stunning win as his career highlight.

"Hopefully I create a few more memories," MiIlman said.

"I'll obviously remember this for a long, long time. I hope the people who are watching here and back home remember it, too.

"I think that's all part of tennis, sharing the experiences with those close to you.

"Look, it's extremely special. But, yeah, hopefully I haven't got a bullet in me yet and I can create a few more moments in my career."