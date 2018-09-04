Menu
Profile: Who is John Millman?

by Stephen Birch
4th Sep 2018 3:27 PM
BRISBANE born and based Millman, 29, is the only boy in his family among four sisters and took up tennis at the age of four because his sisters (Shona, Kara, Bronte and Tessa) all played.

His parents Shona and Ron were both teachers, with Ron teaching physical education at Brisbane's Capalaba State High School for more than 30 years.

Millman was schooled at Brisbane Grammar School and Brisbane's Anglican Church Grammar School (Churchie) and turned pro in 2008.

He has been battling away ever since.

His win over Federer is easily the biggest in a career defined by dogged persistence and injury but limited success on the senior tour. Despite this, he has a loyal fanbase, which have been dubbed the 'Millminions.'

John Millman celebrates winning a point against Roger Federer on Tuesday. Picture: AP
Millman highest ranking to date was 49, which he achieved on July 30 this year. He has won $1.8m in prize money to date.

His best achievement at both the Australian Open and Wimbledon has been the third round (both in 2016) while he hasn't gone beyond the first round at the French Open (2016, 2017 and 2018).

The right-hander made solid start to his career in the entry-level Futures and Challenger tournaments, winning four Futures tournaments in Australia from 2008-2010 and a Challenger tournament in Sacramento in 2010. Between 2007 and 2010 his world ranking soared from 1461 to 204.

But he found the senior tour a tougher proposition.

His first win on the ATP Tour didn't come until 2013, when he scored a first round win over Tatsuma Ito in the Brisbane International.

By then he was already starting to affected by the injuries (shoulder, back and hip) which have dogged his career and caused him to miss plenty of tennis.

He played for Australia at the Rio Olympic Games and became the first men's player in history to score at 6-0 6-0 win at the Olympics. Millman has the Olympic rings tattooed on his right bicep.

Off the field he is a big soccer fan and supports Premier League outfit Liverpool.

