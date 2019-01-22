Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
In Australia, we could do with a good dose of John Lennon dreaming.
In Australia, we could do with a good dose of John Lennon dreaming. ELAINE TO
Opinion

John Lennon had it right, let's imagine a better world

21st Jan 2019 11:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JOHN LENNON'S song Imagine is often looked upon as a sentimental, yet unachievable, utopian vision for the world.

That the FBI kept a dossier on Lennon and his wife Yoko Ono and viewed them as radicals, is a different story.

They tried to run Lennon out of the country because of his subversive ideas about peace, love and understanding.

In Australia, we could do with a good dose of Imagine as well.

Imagine if we didn't squabble over water (or the lack thereof) and planned between droughts to actually DO something about it.

Whatever happened to those desalination plants everyone seemed to install a few years back? Weren't they supposed to alleviate the impacts of drought?

Or the Murray-Basin plan, which seems to have been sold out to self-interests. With states pointing the finger at one another and blaming that dreadful drought again.

Imagine if we could also have a sensible debate about power.

I'm not talking who is, and who isn't, in power, I'm talking about which variety of energy we use to make power to keep the lights on. That kind of power.

Does every energy debate have to be bogged down in the either/or camps that seem to dominate this discussion?

Does it have to be coal-nuclear OR renewables?

Can't we look at what would be best practice for the environment AND lower power prices and embrace that?

Imagine also if men weren't violent towards women.

That we raised the next generation of men to be Cool like Fonzie and to be respectful and treat women as equals without even having to think about it.

And for every man to control their anger and to call out violence against women whenever they see it.

You may say I'm a dreamer, but I'm not the only one.

Just Imagine.

murray-darling basin northern rivers opinion power violence against women water supply
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Therapy dogs 'repawt' for duty at court

    premium_icon Therapy dogs 'repawt' for duty at court

    Politics ATTENDING court is never an easy task for victims, witnesses and even court professionals, but some furry four-legged companions are hoping to ease the stress.

    • 22nd Jan 2019 12:00 AM
    THE BIG DRY: How rainfall totals in 2019 measure up

    premium_icon THE BIG DRY: How rainfall totals in 2019 measure up

    Weather As the month nears an end here's how much rain we should have gotten

    REVEALED: It can be cheaper to buy than rent a house

    premium_icon REVEALED: It can be cheaper to buy than rent a house

    News First home buyers are keen to get off the rental treadmill

    • 22nd Jan 2019 12:00 AM
    'It sends a shiver down my spine': Teen drink-drivers warned

    premium_icon 'It sends a shiver down my spine': Teen drink-drivers warned

    Crime Two P-platers have faced court on drink-driving charges

    • 22nd Jan 2019 12:00 AM