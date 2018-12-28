Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
John Aloisi has steeped down as Brisbane Roar head coach.
John Aloisi has steeped down as Brisbane Roar head coach.
Soccer

Aloisi steps down as Roar head coach

by Max Sherry
28th Dec 2018 10:40 AM

JOHN Aloisi has stepped down from his position as Brisbane Roar head coach, effective immediately.

The club broke the news of his resignation in a press release on Friday and confirmed Darren Davies will take over as interim boss.

The former Socceroo has held the Roar reins for the past four seasons but the club are currently ninth on the A-League ladder and on a four-game losing streak.

It's been a horror start to the season for the Roar, with Aloisi finally pulling the pin just days before their blockbuster clash with Sydney FC.

Following the decision Aloisi stated, "For the past three and a half years, I have given every minute of my life to make the Brisbane Roar a success."

"Upon reflection of the current situation, I have made the difficult decision to stand down effective immediately as I believe this is in the best interest of the playing group and football club."

"Everybody knows the challenges of the past few years and I'm proud to have made the finals each season, qualified for Asia and have gone within a point of winning the Premiers Plate amid all of that."

More Stories

a-league brisbane roar football john aloisi soccer
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Beaches close this morning due to shark sightings

    Beaches close this morning due to shark sightings

    News WIDELY feared bull sharks were spotted lurking at popular Northern Rivers beaches today, prompting evacuations and beach closures.

    • 28th Dec 2018 10:37 AM
    'Overwhelming' support shown to fire victims left homeless

    premium_icon 'Overwhelming' support shown to fire victims left homeless

    News Young family need more support to find a house.

    Funds pour in for man injured in skateboard accident

    Funds pour in for man injured in skateboard accident

    News A Lennox Head man is in a serious, but stable condition in hospital

    Local Partners