Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Police renew calls for witnesses to horror crash

by Nic Darveniza
1st Oct 2019 5:28 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG jogger hit by a car and thrown into a gully in the Glasshouse Mountains has died in hospital.

The man, 23, was struck by a car from behind while jogging on Old Gympie Rd, 70km north of Brisbane, about 11.15am on September 21.

It is believed the man was carried on the car's bonnet for some 50m before the vehicle struck a bridge, throwing the jogger into a gully below.

He sustained critical head injuries and was rushed to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

Police have renewed their call for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the area to come forward, quoting this reference number: QP1901842221

More Stories

glass house mountains jogger death

Top Stories

    $600,000 clawed back from 'cult' charity

    premium_icon $600,000 clawed back from 'cult' charity

    News THE ATO found those responsible for the charity, which runs events at a Wollongbar property known as the Hall of Ageless Wisdom, breached "due responsibility".

    What led to chef's 'unexpected and shocking' death?

    premium_icon What led to chef's 'unexpected and shocking' death?

    Health Coronial inquest underway into death 23-year-old at Lismore hospital

    VOTE: Favourite hairdressers of the Northern Rivers

    premium_icon VOTE: Favourite hairdressers of the Northern Rivers

    News More than 400 people nominated their top salons and hairdressers

    What every councillor thinks about proposed rate hike

    premium_icon What every councillor thinks about proposed rate hike

    News There has been two months of community consultations