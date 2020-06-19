Joey: time for Broncos’ to dump $1m man

RUGBY league Immortal Andrew Johns has savaged Brisbane's attack, calling for star half Anthony Milford to be dropped following Thursday's loss to Newcastle.

The Broncos have lost their past four games and have not scored a second-half try since the NRL competition resumed - a theme that endured in their 27-6 loss to the Knights in Gosford on Thursday night.

Milford had just four runs for 9m, prompting calls for coach Anthony Seibold to promote young half Tom Dearden to first grade in an attempt to steer the ship.

"They look clueless," Johns said on Channel 9.

"We've spoken about Milford for the past couple of weeks, I think he needs to be dropped, I'd be putting young Dearden in and giving him a shot.

Milford hasn't been justifying his wage. Picture: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

"But the halves just aren't playing together. They need to blow their attack up. He (Seibold) needs some new ideas because they are legless. They scored one try tonight off an intercept. They are just clueless in attack."

Milford signed a four-year deal worth a reported $1 million a season in 2017, which The Australian said made him the highest-paid player in Broncos' history.

He had a player option for 2021, which he opted to take up last month, meaning Brisbane has him on the books for the rest of this season and next.

How long until the Broncos give up on Milford? #NRL — Veronica Eggleton (@veggleton) June 18, 2020

Dearden played just five NRL games last season, and without a reserve-grade competition running at the moment, Seibold is hesitant to play him underdone.

However, Seibold said he would look at making changes to the team's spine to spark their attack after scoring just four tries in four weeks.

It came as skipper Alex Glenn, who made his return from injury in Thursday night's loss to the Knights, said it was time for the team to ask the tough questions.

"We've got to have some tough conversations, we've got to be honest," he said. "The matter is, do you really want to be playing for this team?

"We're professional athletes. We've got to be better, We've got to have each other's back."

Attempting to take the heat off Seibold, Glenn said the coach is not to blame for their poor form and the players need to be accountable for their own actions.

"We've all got to look in the mirror and say 'are you giving 100 per cent out on that field'?" he said.

- AAP

Originally published as Joey: Time for Broncos' to dump $1m man

At the time it was tough to swallow but Milford leaving @RaidersCanberra was a massive blessing in disguise. #NRL #NRLknightsbroncos — Elliot Woods (@Elliot_Woods) June 18, 2020