Joey in pool of talent headed to NZ

AT RIGHT: FNC surf lifesaver Joey Warne will represent the NSW U18 Pool Rescue Development Team to tour New Zealand in October.

AT RIGHT: FNC surf lifesaver Joey Warne will represent the NSW U18 Pool Rescue Development Team to tour New Zealand in October. Surf Life Saving/NSW

FAR North Coast surf lifesaver Joey Warne will represent the NSW Under-18 Pool Rescue Development team when they tour New Zealand in October.

Warne is from the dominant Cudgen club in the FNC branch and one of only nine selected from across the state.

He had a bumper season and won the under-15 ironman at the NSW Country Championships in February before competing at state level.

The pool rescue team comprising 16-18 year olds will travel to Auckland to compete at the New Zealand Pool Rescue Championships at the Sir Owen G. Glenn National Aquatic Centre.

The tour is a stepping stone for younger athletes to be able to progress in the sport of pool rescue and be given a pathway to some of the representative team opportunities in surf lifesaving.

They have been chosen on the back of stellar campaigns in the NSW and Australian Pool Rescue Championships.

The New Zealand Pool Rescue Championships are one of the most competitive in the sport and the successful athletes will not only be competing against some of the best pool rescue athletes but will also gain tuition through top level coaching.

Surf Life Saving NSW Sports Officer Chiara Nowland believes the tour is the first step on the journey to higher honours for what is a very young team.

"Many of our senior NSW athletes cut their teeth on tours like this so it's a wonderful opportunity for our teenage starts to travel to New Zealand for what promises to be an outstanding competition,” she said.

The squad will participate in a number of pre-tour training sessions in the coming month.