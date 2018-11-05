Menu
Joe Hockey and US President Donald Trump. Picture: Instagram/Joe Hockey
Politics

Joe Hockey’s Trump-style media attack

by Maria Bervanakis
5th Nov 2018 9:18 AM
HE'S the former Australian treasurer turned top diplomat in the United States.

But overnight Australia's ambassador to the US Joe Hockey raised eyebrows with an inflammatory tweet.

Mr Hockey weighed in on the country's midterm elections by taking a swipe at journalists Trump-style.

 

The 53-year-old took to Twitter overnight to accuse "a vast number of journalists" of bias.

Mr Hockey appears to be taking a keen interest in the work of the media lately.

Just days ago he praised the work of another journalist for their "fair and balanced" work.

In 2015, Mr Hockey won a defamation case against Fairfax Media while he was still a treasurer under the Abbott Government.

A judge found that a poster headline and tweets reading "Treasurer for sale" were defamatory.

Mr Hockey was awarded $200,000 in damages.

All other claims made by Mr Hockey were dismissed.

More to come

